Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Pelican’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Pelican!

Pelican is a two-year-old female lab mix with a ton of energy and curiosity. Pelican is a larger dog weighing in at 60 pounds. She is learning to walk better on a leash.

Pelican is friendly and loves dogs and people. She would make a fantastic addition to any home.

If you are interested in adopting Pelican contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

