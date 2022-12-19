Possible snowfall towards the middle of the week

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast December 18, 2022
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the day in Grand Junction, but many areas had some cloud cover move in. From the Four Corners, San Juans and Montrose had partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in Grand Junction sat at thirty-two and Montrose at thirty. Conditions throughout the day have remained dry, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will fall to a low of ten in Grand Junction and eight in Montrose.

Tomorrow, temperatures will continue to rise slowly, and the return of sunshine will be across the Western Slope and be another quiet start to the workweek. Temperatures tomorrow will sit in the lower to mid-30s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Low temperatures graphic
Low temperatures graphic(KKCO / KJCT)

By Tuesday, cloud cover moves back into the Western Slope and, this time, becomes widespread, leading to overcast to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue rising leading up until Wednesday.

By the middle of the week, changes will occur in our upper atmosphere, where our jet stream will create a dip over the state. It will bring colder air from the North to seep southward. While temperatures will gradually warm on Wednesday, they will start to fall around the evening and overnight hours. Snowfall is likely to occur in our mountains and the high country during the morning hours, and the valleys have a chance of receiving a few flurries. By Thursday, temperatures will eventually fall back to the lower thirties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Futurecast of Colorado
Futurecast of Colorado(KKCO / KJCT)

Snowfall accumulation in the valleys will stay at little to none. Our mountains and the high country have a better chance of receiving some snowfall, but accumulation amounts will sit around three to five inches. However, it will not be a widespread snowfall event as by the late afternoon hours, most will push out of the state and lead to partly to mostly cloudy skies across the Western Slope.

By Friday and into the weekend, the warming trend will restart, and temperatures will warm up to the lower 40s by Sunday, with sky cover sitting at partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

