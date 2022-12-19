Senator Michael Bennet grows support for Affordable and Secure Food Act

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s U.S. Senator Michael Bennet highlighted growing support for his Affordable and Secure Food Act (ASFA).

The support includes a letter from 216 agricultural industry groups representing family farmers, ranchers, producers, and the agricultural industry urging U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to attach the bill to the end-of-year omnibus bill.

ASFA would reform the H-2A visa program, provide farm workers with certainty, lower food prices for American families and secure our nation’s food supply. As American families face the fastest rising food costs in four decades, this legislation addresses the farm labor crisis, a key driver of rising costs. Across the country, family farmers and ranchers face an acute shortage of skilled farm labor that not only drives up food prices, but also drives many family farms and ranches out of business.

In their letter, over 200 agricultural groups urge Schumer and McConnell to pass Bennet’s bill to address the farm labor crisis.

“The ongoing farm workforce crisis is hindering agricultural production and contributing to food price inflation. We must address this now, so our producers can continue to grow, feed, clothe, and fuel our nation,” said the industry groups in the letter. “The country cannot afford for the Senate to miss this opportunity to provide stability to both farmers and farmworkers. We implore the Senate to pass legislation to address our agricultural workforce challenges and ease inflationary pressure on food costs for all Americans.”

The ASFA reflects years of close input from farmers and ranchers, agricultural workers, and labor organizations. Specifically, the ASFA would:

Establish a program for agriculture workers, along with their spouses and minor children, to earn legal status. Farm workers in the program may earn a path to a green card after 10 years of agriculture work.

Reform the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker program by providing H-2A visas for year-round jobs for the first time, modernizing the application process, creating more wage certainty, and ensuring critical protections for H-2A farm workers.

Establish a mandatory, nationwide electronic verification system for all agricultural employment, with high standards for privacy and accuracy.

Lower the cost of and increase access to farm workers and rural housing.

“I’m encouraged to see the growing support for my Affordable and Secure Food Act from farmers, labor groups, immigration advocates, and businesses across the country,” said Bennet. “There is no reason that Congress shouldn’t get this done before the end of the year to relieve the burden on family farmers and ranchers, strengthen our nation’s food supply, and lower costs for American families.”

