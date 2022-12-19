Mesa County Coroner identifies skeletal remains from 1997 cold case

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A John Doe found three years ago has been identified with help from the Mesa County Coroner’s Office and Othram, a Texas forensic evidence lab.

Through thorough investigation, the man has been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born on March 6, 1949. Larry had been reported missing 25 years ago, and according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case Files website was last seen June 16, 1997.

In December of 2019, skeletal remains were discovered at an overlook in Gateway, Colorado. The discovery was made by a hunting guide scouting the area.

The initial investigation estimated that the man was between 30 and 60 years old and between 5′7″ and 6′2″ in height.

Investigators were unable to determine the man’s weight, hair color, or hair length. Cause of death was also unknown.

Personal belongings were located nearby, although they were unhelpful with the investigation.

Items recovered include:

a 0.38 caliber revolver with a leather holster

a small red flashlight attached to a blue and white rope

a red and black fabric bag with a strap

a white metal Camel cigarette zippo-style lighter

a Camel cigarette pack

two blue extra-large Acorn socks

a pair of size 36 Pacific Crest shorts with a belt

a piece of black and white patterned blanket or clothing

a pair of Chaco sandals

two Diplomat Optical 140 brand metal frame eyeglasses, one with a prescription of -1.00 DS for both eyes, and part of a string eyeglass holder attached

The case was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in December 2019 as UP62500.

Skeletal remains were sent to the University of North Texas for identification as well as the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Despite extensive efforts from law enforcement and with only a few leads for investigators to pursue, the case eventually went cold.

In 2022, however, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office decided to partner with Othram to determine if advanced forensic DNA testing could help establish an identity for the man or a close relative.

Skeletal evidence was sent to The Woodlands, Texas, where Othram’s lab is located. Othram’s forensic scientists developed a DNA extract and used Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing® to build a comprehensive DNA profile for the John Doe.

Othram’s in-house genealogy team used forensic genetic genealogy to produce investigative leads that were returned to Mesa County Coroner’s Office investigators, leading to the discovery of Watt’s identity.

Anyone with any further information that may be helpful in the investigation is asked to contact Mesa County Coroner’s Office at 970-244-1878 and use the reference agency case number C19-743.

