State Fire Agency urges fire safety during extreme weather conditions

Candles should never be used for emergency lighting. Instead, use flashlights and stock up on...
Candles should never be used for emergency lighting. Instead, use flashlights and stock up on batteries.(WMBF News)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - When winter storms hit, it’s common for households to use space heaters as well as light candles and fires to provide alternative sources of light and heat.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) urges those that live, work and play in Colorado to keep safety at the forefront of their minds.

“With a lot of people staying in their homes because of the extreme conditions, being fire cautious is essential,” said Mike Morgan, director of DFPC. “Following a few simple tips will ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season.”

Winter Fire Safety Tips:

  • Working smoke alarms are especially important during a loss of power when people may use alternate forms of heating equipment, portable generators and candles.
  • Never use candles for emergency lighting. Many things in your home can catch fire if they are too close to a candle’s flame.
  • Use flashlights for emergency lighting and stock up on batteries.
  • Have a qualified repair company or licensed electrician inspect water-damaged appliances and home wiring after a flood.
  • Portable generators are useful during storms, but if not used safely, they can cause injury and death. Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away as possible from your home.
  • Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.
  • Do not use propane grills, propane heaters, charcoal grills, or similar types of devices while indoors as supplemental heat sources, due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Law office shares video of Colorado Springs police making an arrest
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell identified by coroner
Downtown Grand Junction
Colorado Payback Program

Latest News

Holiday greetings from our military
Holiday greetings from our military
The tailgate of a truck pokes out of the wrecked remains of a storefront.
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
FILE - Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on...
Senator Michael Bennet grows support for Affordable and Secure Food Act
Christmas Tree Fire Prevention.
Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days for home fires