Sun brightens the start of our week leading up to Christmas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hanukkah started today, and Christmas is one week away. The weather will be all over the place this week.

We’ll have some limited warming for the first half of the week, a small chance for snow on Wednesday and Thursday, a slightly bigger shot at snow Friday night, and another sharp drop in temperatures for the second half of the week.

Christmas Forecast

Christmas Day will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 30s. Low temperatures will be in the low-to-mid teens.

Week of Deep Cold In Review

The temperature chilled to 9 degrees at the Grand Junction Airport on Sunday morning. That’s the lowest temperature measured at Grand Junction so far this season, and it’s the coldest we have been since last January 5.

We cooled to below freezing at 6:05 PM last Monday. Since then, we’ve been below freezing with the exception of a roughly four-hour period on Wednesday. Some limited warming this week will help get us back above freezing a bit more consistently, but our time warmer than freezing will still be limited to between one and four hours at most on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Then we’ll cool below freezing again Wednesday night, and we likely won’t warm back above freezing until Christmas Day.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mainly clear and unseasonably cold. Low temperatures by morning will be near 11 degrees around Grand Junction, 7 degrees around Montrose, 10 degrees around Delta, and 7 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly. High temperatures will be near 33 degrees around Grand Junction, 32 degrees around Montrose, 33 degrees around Delta, and 36 degrees around Cortez.

