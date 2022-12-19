Sunny and slightly warmer start to the new week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The final work week before Christmas is off to a sunny, but chilly start around the Western Slope. Single-digit temperatures made it down into the valleys while the higher elevations dropped below zero. Meeker and Gunnison saw temperatures at least 10 degrees below zero. We’ll continue to see sunny skies through much of the day around the Western Slope. High temperatures will still be quite a bit below normal, with the warmest locations reaching the lower and middle 30s. A few passing clouds will be possible across the High Country and portions of the San Juan Mountains into the afternoon, then partly to mostly cloudy skies become more widespread overnight tonight and into early Tuesday morning with lows in the lower to middle teens.

Mostly cloudy skies continue across the region through Tuesday or Wednesday, though both days should be dry. We’ll still see a few peeks of sunshine at times, warming temperatures closer to normal by Wednesday with highs in the middle and upper 30s. A small disturbance will move through the region Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, bringing snow primarily to the higher elevations of the Western Slope. Some snowflakes could be possible in the valleys, but for now chances are pretty low.

Much colder air, including wind chills as low as -40° over the northern Rockies and northern Plains, will surge into the northern and central portions of the country through the middle of the week. Our temperatures will turn colder as well across the Western Slope, but not quite *that* cold. Thursday and Friday will feature highs in the lower to middle 20s, with lows dropping well into the single digits in the valleys and below-zero values in the higher elevations.

Skies will clear out and temperatures will turn warmer into Christmas Eve with highs in the lower 30s. Christmas Day will be much of the same with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 30s.

