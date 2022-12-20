Clouds and temperatures increasing for now. Colder air arrives later this week.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our Tuesday morning started off with mostly clear to clear skies around most of the Western Slope, but it didn’t take long for mostly cloudy to cloudy skies to settle in through the rest of the morning. We’ll continue to see those same mostly cloudy to cloudy skies through the afternoon, but high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday in the middle 30s. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will still be with us this evening and into the overnight hours with lows in the middle and upper teens. Some scattered snow will be possible from the Grand Mesa and the High Country northward across Interstate 70 tonight and into early Wednesday morning. Crested Butte, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Eagle, Vail, and up toward Steamboat Springs are some of the cities and towns that could see some snow overnight tonight.

While snow continues to fall at times over portions of the higher elevations, skies could potentially clear out a little across the valleys and over the southwestern portions of the Western Slope through the day on Wednesday. We’ll go with partly cloudy skies and highs once again a little warmer in the upper 30s.

The biggest story across the Western Slope and especially the central and southeastern portions of the country will be significantly colder air spilling in from Canada. Wind chills by early Thursday morning could reach 20 and 30 degrees below zero across the northern Rockies and into the northern Plains. That cold air will continue to spill southeastward down through the central and southern Plains, and even along the Gulf Coast into Friday morning. Wind chills will be in the single digits and close to or just below zero as far south as Atlanta, Georgia; Montgomery, Alabama; Jackson, Mississippi, and Lafayette, Louisiana. Most of the Western Slope will be spared from the worst of the cold air, as the northern mountains and the Continental Divide will act as a barrier from the cold and dense air spilling into the region. We’ll still see colder temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Thursday and Friday, but not quite the cold air that we’ll see east of us. A quick round of snow will be possible across the region on Friday, but for now it appears to be a fairly low-impact event.

Skies will start to clear out again into Christmas weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies settling into the region. Temperatures will turn much warmer as well, particularly into Christmas Day on Sunday. High temperatures will climb through the middle and into the upper 30s by Sunday, then we could see the lower 40s again with mostly sunny skies into early next week.

