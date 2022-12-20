County to renew a jail health contract

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:14 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An exclusive KKCO Working For You follow-up. We’ve learned that Mesa County is expected to renew its contract with a detention center health provider, a company called NaphCare.

We started following this story when a 28-year-old man died in the county jail last week. Federal agents arrested Sergio Villalobos on a warrant for distributing drugs containing fentanyl. But he died last Monday while under medical watch undergoing a detox.

On Tuesday, Mesa Commissioners will consider renewing a one-year $4 million contract with NaphCare. We reviewed the contract. It asks for another director of nursing and a six percent cost of living increase.

NaphCare is one of a handful of national companies that offer healthcare to prisons, but a quick Google search showed it’s no stranger to controversy.

Let’s start in Spokane, Washington; a 55-year-old woman died in custody while detoxing from heroin. A jury awarded her family $27 million earlier this year. Records indicate NaphCare plans to appeal. Then in August, a Tacoma inmate filed a lawsuit against the county and NaphCare. He claims he lost a leg because NaphCare missed his gangrene. NaphCare denied wrongdoing.

But an email from Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said NaphCare is the right provider for the county because it provides the required level of service for the best price. It goes on to say the sheriff’s office is pleased with the level of service NaphCare is currently providing.

The Mesa County coroner says it may take up to six weeks to determine the cause of death of Villalobos.

