Snow possible Wednesday night, but Christmas won’t be white

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hanukah continues this week, and we’re heading toward Christmas this weekend. The weather includes a little bit of a lot: sun, clouds, cold, maybe even some snow.

Christmas Weather Sneak Peek

Christmas Day will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will range from low-to-mid 40s. Morning lows will be in the high teens and lower 20s.

Our Next Snow Maker

Our next weather maker is a storm system that will arrive over the Pacific Northwest tonight and tomorrow. It will track eastward and toward Western Colorado on Wednesday night. Forecast data shows that snow may be becoming increasingly likely, but we saw a similar signal last Monday. That snow choked. Interestingly, high pressure will be centered behind this storm system over western Montana. That high pressure may set up a strong east-to-west downslope wind off of the Continental Divide and into Western Colorado. Downslope winds usually dry the lower atmosphere and usually choke the snow. So snow is possible, yes, but there is some potential that it doesn’t amount to much.

Another Round of Snow

Another disturbance could mean a brief window of opportunity for more snow overnight Friday. This will exit Western Colorado before sunrise Saturday. Some lingering snow is possible up in the mountains.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. We’ll cool from upper 20s around 5 PM to lower 20s by 10 PM. Overnight, clouds will begin increasing. Low temperatures by morning will be near 14 degrees around Grand Junction, 10 degrees around Montrose, 13 degrees around Delta, and 9 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the afternoon will be near 35 degrees around Grand Junction, 36 degrees around Montrose, 37 degrees around Delta, and 40 degrees around Cortez.

