Taliban bans women from universities in Afghanistan

FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.
FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.(Courtesy: USAF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Women were banned Tuesday from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government. It marked a further blow to the rights of girls and women under Taliban rule.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

