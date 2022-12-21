Governor Polis activates Colorado National Guard for extreme cold weather on the horizon

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced late Tuesday afternoon that he has activated over 100 Colorado National Guard members to handle the incoming extreme and record-low temperatures the state will soon face.

“Colorado’s National Guard is up to the challenge whether it’s helping distribute the life-saving vaccine or respond to wildfires across our state. Colorado is about to face extreme weather and cold temperatures and the guard is ready to assist local communities to help keep people safe during this extreme-cold weather snap,” said Governor Polis.

Incoming winter weather fueled by a polar vortex is forecast to pass over Colorado soon, reaching negative temperatures by tomorrow in some parts of the state.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.