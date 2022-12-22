$100 thousand awarded to two Mesa County schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two local schools received tens of thousands in funding from Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ Bright Spot Award. Chatfield Elementary School and Bookcliff Middle School each received $50 thousand from the program, along with 21 other public schools.

Chatfield Assistant Principal Sean Wilson said that both schools demonstrated above average performance since 2019 and showed enough growth to earn the award. Administrators say they used the pandemic to tailor what students needed.

“We’ve really implemented standards-based instruction for every student, and really using data to drive our instruction,” said Wilson. “And so, we’re taking student data of where students are, and then trying to figure out what we can do intervention wise to get them where they need to be to hit the state standards.”

Gov. Polis says that the intention is to give back to Colorado schools that showed promise. “Investing in education ensures Colorado youth are able to thrive and access the high-quality education they deserve. Thank you to all the faculty, teachers, and loved ones who support students and their learning experiences,” said Gov. Polis.

Gov. Polis enacted The Bright Spot Award after receiving roughly $92 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund or (GEER). Eligible use of funding includes mental and behavioral health services, faculty development opportunities, and school improvements

