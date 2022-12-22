Border Patrol agent arrested, charged in road rage incident

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – A Border Patrol agent was arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Laredo Police Department said Roman Rodriguez, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodriguez was off duty at the time of the road rage incident on I-35 in Laredo, officials said.

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. Border Patrol units also arrived at the scene.

Police did not detail what led to the incident but said no one was injured.

