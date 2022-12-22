Cold weather tips for pets and homeowners

Photo of a Siberian Husky dog in the grass
Photo of a Siberian Husky dog in the grass(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:37 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As a cold snap soon moves into the country, many states will stay below freezing. During this time, you must think about your home, yourself, and your furry friends.

When temperatures outside drop below thirty-two degrees Fahrenheit, there is a possibility that the piping inside your home could freeze. When this occurs, there is a chance a pipe can burst, and if the water is not frozen, it can lead to potential flooding. “From a preventative side of things, our message is always just known where your water shut off valve is ahead of time,” said Eric Hurst, Spokesperson for South Metro Fire Rescue. Hurst states that many people can encounter flooding due to pipe bursts because they do not know where the shut-off valve is.

According to the Red Cross, there are many ways that you can prevent pipes from bursting. For example, keeping garage doors closed, opening kitchen and bathroom cabinets, trickling your faucets, and keeping your thermostat at the same temperature day and night. While cold can affect homeowners with piping that run through their house, it can also affect you and your furry friends.

Many dog breeds may enjoy the winter; some can handle the deep cold temperatures, but many can struggle. However, the deep cold can harm your pets when outside. “Our rule of thumb is if it’s too cold for us, then it’s too cold for the animals,” said Danielle Dyer, Director and Founder of Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary. She mentions that your pets will tell you if they are too cold through signs like shivering, whimpering, or lifting their paws.

There are many ways to help animals cope with the cold outdoors, such as insulated structures off the ground with a heating pad, booties on their paws, and jackets on their bodies. In addition, Dyer mentions some tips when taking your dog outside for a bathroom break. She suggests limiting your dog’s exposure to the elements depending on the outdoor temperature. This can mean going out with your dog for a short period and having them take more frequent breaks.

So while the cold can affect anything and anyone, it is essential to know what you can do to keep yourself, your pets, and your piping protected. The cold can cause hypothermia in people and pets and freeze your pipes. So the best action is to be prepared before the event arrives.

