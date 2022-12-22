Grand Junction approves management agreement with Clifton Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction city council last night approved a management agreement with Clifton Fire.

The agreement means the city will assign a Deputy Fire Chief from the Grand Junction Department to the Clifton Fire Protection District to provide management and oversight operations.

The decision comes at a time when Clifton does not have a fire chief or an administrative officer.

The deal calls for Clifton to pay Grand Junction $85,000 for a part of the Deputy Fire Chief’s salary and benefits as well as a monthly overhead charge of $14,166.66.

City officials say the contract will “advance the interests of both fire departments as they continue to evaluate and determine if a merger or other permanent relationship between the agencies may be accomplished for the long-term mutual benefit of Clifton and Grand Junction.”

Autoplay Caption

Autoplay Caption

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.