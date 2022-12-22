St Mary’s Medical Center releases reaction to lawsuit over former nurse

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Saint Mary’s Medical Center released a statement regarding a civil suit filed against the hospital.

Two patients claim administrators knew, or should have known, what former nurse Christopher Lambros was doing.

Prosecutors say Lambros sexually assaulted incapacitated or unconscious patients.

The hospital’s statement says it is cooperating fully with the investigation. It goes on to say the accusations against Lambros go against everything Saint Mary’s stands for.

You can read the statement in its full.

“Chris Lambros, a former nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center, was terminated from employment at St. Mary’s Medical Center immediately following his arrest by the Grand Junction Police Department under suspicion of sexual assault while delivering care at our hospital. The safety of our patients is our highest priority, and we take this matter very seriously. We have zero tolerance for anyone who engages in the abuse or mistreatment of our patients. Immediately following the reported concern, the hospital placed Chris Lambros on administrative leave, removed his access to the hospital and patients, and reported the matter to local law enforcement. While the investigation is ongoing, at this time, the district attorney has charged the former nurse with abusing two patients. “What this former nurse is accused of is reprehensible and goes against everything we believe and value at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Patients put their trust in us and should feel safe in our care. We are working closely with law enforcement to protect our patients from those who intend to cause harm. We are doing everything possible to ensure our patients continue to feel safe and respected while receiving care at St. Mary’s Medical Center,” said Bryan Johnson, President of St. Mary’s Medical Center. St. Mary’s continues to fully cooperate with the Grand Junction Police Department in its ongoing investigation. We cannot offer further details about this matter out of respect for patient privacy. While the Grand Junction Police Department and hospital are contacting known victims directly, we understand that our former patients may have questions or concerns, and we want to offer them support. We have set up a call center to directly connect people with a patient representative so they can get information about their individual care. That phone number is (970) 298-2273. Questions about the criminal investigation should be directed to the Grand Junction Police Department or the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.”

