Stillwater says Air Force charter aircraft damaged runway

Air Force women's basketball plays San Jose State on Feb. 23, 2022.
Air Force women's basketball plays San Jose State on Feb. 23, 2022.(United States Air Force Academy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — A military cargo aircraft carrying the U.S. Air Force Academy women’s basketball team to a game at Oklahoma State University landed without authorization at the city’s airport and caused damage to its runway, city officials in Stillwater, Oklahoma, said Thursday.

In a news release, the city said the C-17 Globemaster aircraft, which is 45 tons heavier than the airport runway’s maximum weight capacity, was chartering the team and landed at the airport Sunday.

“Airport staff have temporarily patched surface damage to the runway and taxiways but must have the sub-surface assessed for potential long-term damage,” the news release states.

City officials say all charter flights are required to receive permission prior to using the airport, but that in this case, prior approval was neither requested nor granted.

U.S. Air Force Academy officials did not immediately comment on the incident.

Stillwater officials say in October, the U.S. Air Force Academy baseball team requested to land at the airport with the same type of aircraft but were denied due to weight limits.

Stillwater spokesperson Dawn Jones says airport officials have asked the Federal Aviation Administration to open an investigation into the incident. Messages left Thursday with the FAA were not immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Skeletal remains found in Gateway in 2019 have been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born March...
Mesa County Coroner identifies skeletal remains from 1997 cold case
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

Mesa County Commissioners speak during a meeting
Grand Junction approves management agreement with Clifton Fire
Page 2
Grand Junction City Council meeting on cooperation between agencies
Page 1
Intergovernmental Agreement
Page 1
A resolution authorizing an agreement between the city and its fire department and the Clifton Fire Protection District for interim management and services