Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident.

Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond.

___

This story is still developing, and more information may be added later. Details will be released as they are made available by emergency personnel.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed 2 officers did not take own life, investigators now say
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Skeletal remains found in Gateway in 2019 have been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born March...
Mesa County Coroner identifies skeletal remains from 1997 cold case
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

Holiday dinner table
Local organization to serve over 300 Christmas Eve dinners to homebound seniors
Clad in body armor and carrying an AR-15-style rifle, Anderson Lee Aldrich entered the Club Q...
Colorado Considers Changing Its Red Flag Law After Mass Shooting at Nightclub
Air Force women's basketball plays San Jose State on Feb. 23, 2022.
Stillwater says Air Force charter aircraft damaged runway
Mesa County Commissioners speak during a meeting
Grand Junction approves management agreement with Clifton Fire