Local organization to serve over 300 Christmas Eve dinners to homebound seniors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the nine years, community resource organization Hilltop has provided holiday dinners to homebound seniors. This year will be no different as hilltop prepares to bring 375 Christmas Eve dinners to seniors who are stuck at home.

Hilltop says that it’s providing the meals in order to support a fellow organization. Meals on Wheels is a St. Mary’s-run program that delivers food to seniors all but two days out of the year. Hilltop says it will be taking over for the holidays to give the folks working at Meals on Wheels a much-needed day off, and to ensure that no one is left out in the cold on Christmas Eve.

The meals will be free of charge, Hilltop says, featuring ham, traditional sides, and a “special dessert.” Presumably, the company is keeping the dessert secret for some holiday magic.

The meals will be prepared in Hilltop kitchens and distributed by over 100 volunteers from the community and Hilltop staff between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.