An unseasonable warm Christmas Day

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Across the country, many are staying dry. Still, off to the Northeast, states like New York, Vermont, and Delaware are getting heavy snowfall and precipitation along with gusty winds that keep wind chill values below zero. For most of us across the Western Slope, temperatures stayed seasonably warm, with Grand Junction and Montrose in the lower 40s to upper 30s. In Delta and Cortez, temperatures stayed warmer, reaching the mid to upper 40s. However, dry conditions persisted throughout the day, and many sat under partly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens for most locations, and sky conditions will remain unchanged.

For the Christmas weekend, conditions across the Western Slope will remain mostly unchanged as most locations will continue to see partly cloudy skies. What is changing is the temperatures, as many are on a slow warming trend. Grand Junction and Montrose will have temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Cortez and Delta will continue to hover in the mid to upper 40s, keeping Christmas unseasonably warm for this year. While the Western Slope will stay dry this weekend, other locations in the state will not.

Areas in the high country sitting north of the Conetnteial Divide will see scattered snow showers on Saturday before a heavier band moves in around Sunday evening. While this will not be a winter storm, these locations will see snowfall totals leading into Monday around two to four inches and around six to eight inches for our mountains.

By next week across the Western Slope, dry conditions will persist, and temperatures will continue to warm to the mid to upper 40s for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. Temperatures will peak around Tuesday and carry over into Wednesday, while chances of rain and snow showers will become higher for the valleys and snowfall for the high country and the mountains. Unfortunately, it also starts another temperature dip from Wednesday and leads into the end of the workweek as our jet stream starts to create another trough. The trough will bring in colder air from the North on Friday, where Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez will have temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

