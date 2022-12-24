Hopping onboard The Polar Express

Coal powered steam train in Durango
Coal powered steam train in Durango(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Have you seen the Polar Express movie and wanted to experience it? The Durango and Silverton Narrow Guage Railroad holds its yearly Polar Express holiday in winter.

“Polar Express is a train ride based on the movie that Warner Brothers made. We’ve been doing this since 2005. It’s a theatrical production on board a train,” said Russell Heerdt, Special Events Manager for The Durango and Silverton Narrow Guage Railroad. He mentions that Durango is the first location to do the event.

Customers can choose from three classes onboard the train when they buy tickets, including Vintage Coach, Deluxe, and Yankee Girl. Each class has a different seating experience, but all three have the show and entertainment. Vintage Coach is the cheapest and most basic one of the three and offers general seating. The next level up is Deluxe which provides a unique flip-over seating that allows two passengers to face two people in front of them. Last is Yankee Girl, or First Class, the most expensive. It offers tables and wooden chairs rather than standard bus-like seating. Deluxe and Yankee Girl also have additional perks, as customers receive a mug and a reusable tote.

Before boarding the train, everyone watches a skit that happens outside the train. Once you get on board, the train will take customers to the North Pole. “It’s an hour-long train ride full of magic and Christmas. And they’re greeted by chefs that serve hot cocoa and cookies and dance and sing and entertain them for the hours we go to the North Pole and pick up Santa,” said Heerdt. Distance from the train station is about four miles north. When arriving at the North Pole, people can wave to Santa and see the Elves dancing. Eventually, at the end of the train ride and returning to the station, people can meet Santa’s reindeer, take their photo with Santa, and explore the train station museum.

What makes The Polar Express unique compared to others is the history that goes behind it. The train also operates as a transportation method to Silverton. They have a coal-fired steam-powered train dating back to 1881. It helped serve the San Juan Mining District until the 1950s, when it transitioned into tourism when Hollywood discovered it. “To this day, everything you see about the train has been original since the late 1800s,” said Heerdt.

According to Heerdt, the Polar Express runs until the first of the new year, and tickets sell out quickly. However, if you want to book your tickets before the event concludes, you can visit their website.

