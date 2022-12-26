‘Christmas miracle’: Community helps homeless man for holidays

Dozens of strangers helped a homeless man in Norwalk, Connecticut find warmth, food and shelter. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC., FACEBOOK, VICTORIA HINDS, CNN)
By News 12 Connecticut staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Conn. (News 12 Connecticut) - For the first time in several years, a homeless man in Connecticut has food and warm shelter this holiday season.

It’s all thanks to complete strangers from his community who felt inspired to give.

People in the area of Connecticut Avenue are familiar with the rattling of a pushcart and the vibrant person behind it.

For the last five years, Paris’ livelihood has been collecting bottles. He expresses his gratitude for people who have helped him out as he collects.

“It’s all right to have what I have, and it comes from people that care, to give me just a bottle,” he said Sunday.

This Christmas, a stranger’s request to get him a sleeping bag and basic products turned into something more.

“It all started with a post from our friend Amy Stackhouse,” said Victoria Hinds, who is helping to organize donations for Paris.

There has been an outpouring from the community as to how they can help. He received gift cards, warm food and even a place to stay.

Hinds said the donations totaled around $2,200 by Sunday.

“Two nights turned into three, and three into six, and now we have nine nights for Paris in a hotel,” Hinds said.

It will be his first warm Christmas since 2015.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” Paris said. “When you weep ... you weep because it’s real, you have the realists and the non-realists, and this is the realists right now.”

Instead of just a few bottles this year, the community is giving Paris miracles he’s only dreamed of.

“A Christmas miracle to me is love, me being embraced,” he said. “When they say unbelievable, it’s real.”

The community is still accepting donations for Paris on Venmo. They can be made to the username “lets help Paris.”

Copyright 2022 News 12 Connecticut via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Skeletal remains found in Gateway in 2019 have been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born March...
Mesa County Coroner identifies skeletal remains from 1997 cold case
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
The tailgate of a truck pokes out of the wrecked remains of a storefront.
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
The Sedgwick County Zoo says its 5-week-old chimpanzee, Kucheza, has died.
5-week-old chimpanzee dies at zoo; mother holding baby after death, officials say

Latest News

Apolonio Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on two charges of felony...
Man accused of abandoning dog at dump, poisoning another, sheriff’s office says
A homicide on Christmas took two lives in Thornton, Colorado. Suspicious devices were found on...
Two dead at Jehovah Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado
FILE - Firefighters responded to find the Crossville, Tennessee, home fully engulfed in flames,...
Sheriff: 6 believed to be dead in Tennessee house fire
Wacky weather including floods, blizzards, and power outages are causing flights to be...
History made as millions of Americans experience blizzards, floods, and power outages
Freezing temperatures in Colorado have the death toll rising, with many more injuries from...
Death toll rises in nationwide winter storm