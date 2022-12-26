Multi-day snowfall events this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout our Christmas Day, conditions have stayed dry throughout most of the state. Some areas in the high country just north of the Continental Divide had light snow showers, which will continue to become scattered throughout the day. Cloud cover becomes dispersed throughout the Western Slope leading to partly cloudy and sunny skies. We will have a brief clearing during the overnight hours before overcast skies start settling in. Temperatures tonight for Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez will stay settled in the lower 20s.

Tomorrow, overcast to partly sunny skies will be the prevailing conditions factor while temperatures continue to rise, and this will lead into Tuesday, where most of the changes will occur. While the morning and afternoon hours will be the same as Monday, it’s towards the evening hours when conditions will change.

We are looking at more scattered showers for our valleys as temperatures will hang around the upper to mid-40s. As a result, snowfall will be more prominent in areas in the high country and the mountains. On Wednesday, we will continue to see snow showers for the high country and our mountains, but also, our valleys have a better chance of snowfall. Colder air will slowly push through, making temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

The constant rain and snow shower mix for the valleys and snowfall for the high country and mountains will lead to the end of the week. The reasoning is that multiple rounds of low-pressure systems from Alaska and the Central Pacific Ocean are pulling moisture off the west coast. The dip in our jet stream also allows colder air from the North to make moisture present in the state freeze and fall as snow.

The high country leading to Thursday looks at snowfall accumulations of around three to five inches. However, we stay around the one to two-inch margin for our valleys, and our mountains could exceed the six-inch threshold. Accumulation amounts will continue to be adjusted as the week progresses onward.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

