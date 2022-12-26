A quiet start to the week gets gradually more unsettled

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drier and warmer conditions will continue to settle into the Western Slope to kick off the new work week. We started off the morning with mostly sunny skies and some passing high clouds, and we won’t see too many changes to that pattern until the afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon, with highs staying unseasonably warm in the lower and middle 40s. Skies will clear out some overnight tonight with lows in the middle and upper 20s. We’ll start off our Tuesday morning fairly similar to this morning with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will once again be on the increase through much of the day on Tuesday, then mountain snow and valley rain will start to develop by late Tuesday afternoon. Coverage of rain and snow will continue to increase through the overnight hours. Mountain snow and valley rain continues into Wednesday morning, then rain will start to transition over to snow across the region by Wednesday afternoon as colder air starts to move in. Some scattered snow could persist into early Thursday morning, then we should stay fairly dry through the rest of the day on Thursday and Friday as well. Scattered snow is expected to enter the region again late in the day on Friday, then periods of occasional snow will continue through the weekend.

Snowfall totals through early Thursday morning will be between 1 and 4 inches across the valleys, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Totals ramp up significantly across the higher elevations, with a foot or more of snow possible in the San Juan Mountains, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Grand Mesa, portions of the High Country, and portions of the northern mountains north of Interstate 70. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM Thursday for the Grand and Battlement Mesas, the Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide, and the northwest and southwest San Juan Mountains. That includes the cities of Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, and Silverton. An upgrade to a Winter Storm Warning is likely over about the next 24 hours.

