Western Slope Christmas tree recycling program

Christmas tree recycling
Christmas tree recycling(WTOC)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Residents of Grand Junction and surrounding areas may have their Christmas trees recycled, if they choose to do so.

Recycling options per location are as follows:

  • Mesa County Organic Materials Composting facility, located at 3071 Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa) will recycle trees starting Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Further information is available by calling 970-263-9319 or by visiting the Mesa County website.
  • Paonia and Delta County residents should call 906-786-9056 or email dswma1@hughes.net for pick up or drop off. The service runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 26, Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
  • Montrose residents should call 970-240-1480 to have their tree picked up.
  • Gunnison residents may drop their trees off at the tree dump on County Road 51 and should rest their trees off to the side of the gate. More information is available by calling 970-641-8020.
  • Norwood residents do not currently have a tree recycling program. Residents are encouraged to call 970-864-7531 if they would like to have one started.

Before recycling, residents are asked to remove Christmas lights, wires, string, and ornaments from the tree. If transporting the tree in a bag, please remove the tree from the bag before dropping it off. Christmas tree recycling is an easy and a free way to dispose of your tree after the Christmas holiday. (no tree stands, tinsel or artificial trees)

Recycling Christmas trees allow residents to do their part to reduce the amount of material in the landfill and help the environment by giving holiday trees a second life as compost, mulch or wood chips.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Skeletal remains found in Gateway in 2019 have been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born March...
Mesa County Coroner identifies skeletal remains from 1997 cold case
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
The tailgate of a truck pokes out of the wrecked remains of a storefront.
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during...
Denver Broncos coach leaves the team

Latest News

This might be the biggest miniature Christmas Village in Grand Junction
This might be the biggest miniature Christmas Village in Grand Junction
The DMV shares DUI statistics hoping to gain attention for drivers to get home safely this...
DMV and State Patrol share reasons to stay safe this holiday
A homicide on Christmas took two lives in Thornton, Colorado. Suspicious devices were found on...
Two dead at Jehovah Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado
Wacky weather including floods, blizzards, and power outages are causing flights to be...
History made as millions of Americans experience blizzards, floods, and power outages