Western Slope Christmas tree recycling program

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Residents of Grand Junction and surrounding areas may have their Christmas trees recycled, if they choose to do so.

Recycling options per location are as follows:

Mesa County Organic Materials Composting facility, located at 3071 Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa) will recycle trees starting Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Further information is available by calling 970-263-9319 or by visiting the Mesa County website

Paonia and Delta County residents should call 906-786-9056 or email dswma1@hughes.net for pick up or drop off. The service runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 26, Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Montrose residents should call 970-240-1480 to have their tree picked up.

Gunnison residents may drop their trees off at the tree dump on County Road 51 and should rest their trees off to the side of the gate. More information is available by calling 970-641-8020.

Norwood residents do not currently have a tree recycling program. Residents are encouraged to call 970-864-7531 if they would like to have one started.



Before recycling, residents are asked to remove Christmas lights, wires, string, and ornaments from the tree. If transporting the tree in a bag, please remove the tree from the bag before dropping it off. Christmas tree recycling is an easy and a free way to dispose of your tree after the Christmas holiday. (no tree stands, tinsel or artificial trees)

Recycling Christmas trees allow residents to do their part to reduce the amount of material in the landfill and help the environment by giving holiday trees a second life as compost, mulch or wood chips.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.