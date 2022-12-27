The first of multiple rounds of rain and snow arrives this afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The day started off almost like a carbon-copy of Monday morning for many of us across the Western Slope. Clear skies before sunrise got increasingly more cloudy as the morning rolled on. Many of us are seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies late this morning, and clouds will continue to increase across the region through the opening half of the afternoon. Better moisture surges into the region from there, and we’ll quickly see scattered mountain snow and valley rain become much more widespread. Mountain snow and valley rain will continue around the Western Slope overnight tonight and through early Wednesday morning as well.

Colder air will drop southeast across the region late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon, gradually transitioning valley rain over to snow, then scattered snow will continue to linger around primarily the central and southern portions of the region into the evening and overnight hours. Snow will start to wind down overnight Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, then cloudy to mostly cloudy skies settle back in from there.

While snowfall totals will be a fairly meager 1 to 4 inches across the valleys, a foot or more of snow is possible in multiple locations across the higher elevations through Thursday morning. That includes the San Juan Mountains, up the Uncompahgre Plateau, atop the Grand Mesa, across the High Country including Crested Butte and Aspen, and across portions of the mountains north of Interstate 70 including over toward Douglas Pass. With the high snowfall potential, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are painted all across the higher elevations of the Western Slope. Most of these winter weather alerts go into effect at 5 PM this afternoon and continue through 5 AM Thursday morning.

Much of the day on Thursday and Friday will be dry across the Western Slope with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, then rain and snow chances return once again by Friday evening. We’ll continue to see scattered rain and snow through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and some scattered snow is expected to linger around into Monday as well.

The winter weather is not expected to stop there, additional chances for rain and snow continue into the opening half of next week as well.

