Texas car wash frozen with icicles

A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a suburb of Austin. (Source: @guthrie.atx/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWAY, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - A car wash just outside Austin, Texas, was covered in long icicles and apparently damaged on Saturday as a massive winter storm brought unusually frigid temperatures to the southern United States.

A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a suburb of Austin.

Long icicles hang from the overhead lines and a large brush roller. A piece of signage, covered in ice, appears to have fallen, and the ground is also covered in ice.

Lakeway reached low temperatures of 10 degrees Friday morning and 12 degrees Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures rose above freezing Sunday, and the agency said the warming trend will lead to above-average temperatures Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during...
Denver Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett
The Sedgwick County Zoo says its 5-week-old chimpanzee, Kucheza, has died.
5-week-old chimpanzee dies at zoo; mother holding baby after death, officials say
Skeletal remains found in Gateway in 2019 have been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born March...
Mesa County Coroner identifies skeletal remains from 1997 cold case
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Respiratory viruses could surge after the holidays, experts warn
Texas car wash frozen with icicles
Air travelers stand in an enormous line Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Southwest Airlines...
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Buffalo faces more snow after deadliest storm in decades
A traveler walks in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Flight canceled? Experts share some advice about what to do