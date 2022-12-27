Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation

By Ashley Sharp
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX) – Titus Converse was stranded in the Phoenix airport Friday as a flight delay became a flight cancellation.

“There’s nothing on the website that says there are any available flights – everything is not looking good,” Converse said.

He wasn’t alone. The lines of people trying to rebook their canceled flights grew by the hundreds.

“The line felt like Disneyland without the fun,” Converse said.

But a chance encounter in that not-so-merry line is where Converse’s Christmas adventure home began.

“It feels like we are in a movie,” Converse said.

He started a conversation with two strangers who just so happened to also be Sacramento-bound and a new plan presented itself – they decided to drive.

The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour drive home.

“It’s such silly life we are living. I cannot believe this is actually happening,” Converse said.

They took turns driving straight through the night, getting to know each other along the way.

“In today’s day and age you don’t see strangers helping strangers too much,” Converse said.

The generosity meant they all made it home the afternoon of Christmas Eve, a story they’ll never forget.

Copyright 2022 KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during...
Denver Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett
The Sedgwick County Zoo says its 5-week-old chimpanzee, Kucheza, has died.
5-week-old chimpanzee dies at zoo; mother holding baby after death, officials say
Skeletal remains found in Gateway in 2019 have been identified as Larry Dean Watts, born March...
Mesa County Coroner identifies skeletal remains from 1997 cold case
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers

Latest News

Air travelers stand in an enormous line Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Southwest Airlines...
Southwest under scrutiny after wave of storm cancellations
The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour...
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Sentence next for ‘driving force’ behind Whitmer kidnap plot
Flight Aware said Southwest Airlines canceled about 60% of its scheduled flights or about 10...
Holiday travel remains rough with canceled flights, weather woes