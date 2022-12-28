Periods of rain and snow continue to close out the year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mountain snow and valley rain fell over much of the Western Slope last night, then much of that rain and snow came to an end through the morning. After a bit of a lull in the action, rain and snow will be back on the increase across the region through the rest of the day. Colder air will start to move in along with this afternoon round of precipitation, transitioning much of the valley rain over to snow into the evening. Scattered snow will continue through the overnight hours tonight and into early Thursday morning with lows in the lower 20s. Some spotty snow will continue in primarily the higher elevations on Thursday, while the rest of us will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower and middle 30s.

Quite a bit of snow has already fallen over the mountains around the Western Slope, and another 6 to 9 inches of snow is still possible atop the Grand Mesa and across the High Country, including Aspen and Vail, through early Friday morning. Expect 1 to 4 inches of snow across the valleys, with 4 inches being the most optimistic. Many of us should see between a trace and 2 inches. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue for just about all of the higher elevations of the Western Slope until 5 AM Thursday morning.

Avalanche risks will also be on the increase over the next couple of days as snow once again starts piling up on the sides of steep cliffs. Avalanche Warnings are in effect until 9 AM Friday morning for the Park Range, Elkhead Mountains, Flat Top Mountains, Elk and West Elk Mountains, the Grand Mesa, and the San Juan Mountains.

After a little bit of a drier day on Thursday, rain and snow chances are back on the increase to close out 2022. It won’t rain and snow in most locations the entire time--we’ll just see periods of rain and snow on Friday, then again into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Some snow could persist into Monday morning as well, then we’ll start to trend drier into the middle of the week with mostly cloudy skies, slight snow chances, and highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

