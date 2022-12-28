Rain and snow increase tonight, fall through Thursday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Valley rain and mountain snow will increase across Western Colorado this evening. Valley rain may change to snow after midnight then back to rain during the day Wednesday. Rain and snow are likely throughout Wednesday, with the last of the rain changing back to snow after midday. Snow will fall fade to an end from about 11 PM to 3 AM Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Snow Accumulation

The biggest accumulation - 1-2 feet - through Thursday morning will be on the higher terrain on either side of I-70 and Highway 50 where Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. After the rain, snow accumulation of 1-3 inches is possible along Highway 50 from around Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose.

Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 PM this evening until 5 AM Thursday for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the southern San Juan Mountains, and the Four Corners. This includes Glade Park, Cortez, Durango, and Wolf Creek Pass. Snowfall amounts of 10-20 inches are expected. Locally, up to two feet of snow may fall. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will blow the snow, reducing visibility and making travel dangerous through the warning areas.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5 PM this evening until 5 AM Thursday for the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the central mountain valleys, Paradox Valley, the Lower Dolores River Valley, and the Bookcliffs. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected with locally higher amounts of up to 18 inches. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph will blow the snow, reducing visibility and making travel dangerous.

Increasing Avalanche Risk

The snow falling on a weakened snow slab means the avalanche threat is increasing. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued Avalanche Warnings for nearly all of our mountains west of the Continental Divide. This includes Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, and the San Juan Mountains.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with rain and snow becoming likely. Low temperatures by morning will be near 31 degrees around Grand Junction, 32 degrees around Montrose, 32 degrees around Delta, and 32 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and snow. Valley rain will change to snow after noon. High temperatures will be near 35 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 36 degrees around Delta, and 40 degrees around Cortez.

