Drying out today, but rain and snow returns into the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It has been a snowy last 24 hours across much of the Western Slope, with wet and heavy snow even coming down in the Grand Valley late yesterday evening and into the overnight hours. While several places in the higher elevations saw a foot or more of snow, the valleys saw anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of snow, including 4 inches in both Grand Junction and Montrose. Snow stopped falling aside from a couple of spots in the higher elevations before sunrise this morning, and we’ve seen cloudy skies lingering around so far. We could see a few breaks in the cloud cover into the afternoon, but mostly cloudy skies and quite a bit of snow still lingering around on the ground should keep temperatures no warmer than the middle 30s. Clouds will increase again overnight tonight, and we could see some additional scattered snow across the southwestern portions of the region with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

We’ll see pockets of snow here and there, generally in the higher elevations of the Western Slope through the day on Friday, then snow will once again increase in coverage through the evening and overnight hours Friday night. Widespread snow continues into early Saturday morning, then a warm front moves northward across the region on Saturday, transitioning us back into a mountain snow and valley rain setup through the rest of the day. That continues Saturday night and through much of the day on Sunday, then colder air moves back in Sunday night and into Monday, transitioning any rain back over into snow--especially on Monday.

By the time things start drying out once again into the middle of the week, we could see 1 to 2 feet or more of snow in many of the higher elevations around the Western Slope. That includes the San Juan Mountains, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Continental Divide, the Grand Mesa, the High Country, the Flat Tops, and the mountains north of Interstate 70. Places in and around Crested Butte could see more than 2 feet of snow. Snowfall totals will be quite a bit less in the valleys, with another 1 to 4 inches of snow possible for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Most of that snow will likely fall Sunday night and through the day on Monday.

Some isolated snow will linger around portions of the Western Slope on Tuesday, then we’ll really start to dry out into Wednesday. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 30s.

