Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death

From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, and 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez. Jeremiah Wesley Robinson is not included.(Mesa County Sheriff)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Five people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of Mesa County inmate Alizon Lopez in May of this year.

A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging 42-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Robinson, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, and 29-year-old Karlie Locke with fentanyl distribution resulting in death. Charges against Kimberly Selan were dismissed sometime after the initial indictment in July, according to the court docket.

All charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years.

