City responds to snowy roads conditions

Snow in Grand Junction
Snow in Grand Junction((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Snow that fell overnight is melting now a little, but you heard the forecast.

“It was pretty epic to wake up and look out, and all the trees were frozen,” said Ariel Oakes, Grand Junction resident. “It was just it was magical.”

Oakes and her children are taking advantage of a rare sight in the Grand Valley-- snow. While the snow can be lots of fun, it can also be a lot of work. The city had snowplows clearing roads this morning.

Trent Prall with the city says once temperatures dropped and ice started to form on the streets, the city pulled out the snowplows. “Our police department then notifies dispatch, dispatch then notifies public works on-call staff that then responds and calls out other resources as necessary to start addressing those freezing temperatures and especially as the snow began to fall.”

Crews spread salt onto the roadways. The salt comes from mines in central Utah. Prall says it’s not nearly as corrosive as magnesium chloride. It was popular here a few years back.

“As temperatures do drop, we will use magnesium chloride, but for most of the temperatures that we have, during snow events, which are in the mid-20s and above, we definitely have found that the salt mixture is much better and much more predictable for what we do here.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during...
Denver Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Orchard Mesa Pool Closure
Grand Junction leadership decided the future of Orchard Mesa Pool behind closed doors
Page 1
Proposed joint statement 2
Page 1
Proposed joint statement 1
Page 1
Parks District