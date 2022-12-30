City responds to snowy roads conditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Snow that fell overnight is melting now a little, but you heard the forecast.

“It was pretty epic to wake up and look out, and all the trees were frozen,” said Ariel Oakes, Grand Junction resident. “It was just it was magical.”

Oakes and her children are taking advantage of a rare sight in the Grand Valley-- snow. While the snow can be lots of fun, it can also be a lot of work. The city had snowplows clearing roads this morning.

Trent Prall with the city says once temperatures dropped and ice started to form on the streets, the city pulled out the snowplows. “Our police department then notifies dispatch, dispatch then notifies public works on-call staff that then responds and calls out other resources as necessary to start addressing those freezing temperatures and especially as the snow began to fall.”

Crews spread salt onto the roadways. The salt comes from mines in central Utah. Prall says it’s not nearly as corrosive as magnesium chloride. It was popular here a few years back.

“As temperatures do drop, we will use magnesium chloride, but for most of the temperatures that we have, during snow events, which are in the mid-20s and above, we definitely have found that the salt mixture is much better and much more predictable for what we do here.”

