California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

The motorcycle deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the hospital. (KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:07 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said.

Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup truck just before 2 p.m. in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles. As he approached the vehicle, the driver pulled a gun and shot him, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said at an evening news conference.

A witness called 911 and residents tried to help Cordero until paramedics arrived but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A “massive manhunt” then began for the shooter and he was spotted in neighboring San Bernardino County, sparking a chase on freeways through both counties. A spike strip disabled two rear wheels but the truck kept going, the sheriff said.

TV news showed dozens of Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol cars chasing the truck.

On Interstate 15 in Norco, the truck finally became disabled, losing an axle, and crashed, Bianco said.

“At the conclusion of the pursuit, the suspect fired rounds at deputies” with a handgun and they shot back, killing him, Bianco said.

The motorcycle deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the hospital. (KABC)

The suspect, William Shae McKay, 44, of San Bernardino County, had a long and violent criminal history stretching back to before 2000 that included kidnapping, robbery and multiple arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, including the stabbing of a California Highway Patrol dog, the sheriff said.

Cordero was a motorcycle officer assigned to Jurupa Valley, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles that contracts with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for policing services.

Cordero joined the 4,000-member strong department as a corrections deputy, worked in local jails, became a sworn deputy in 2018 and completed motor school to become a motorcycle deputy in September, Bianco said.

Cordero “learned from his mother the value of serving and helping others” and his goal at the department was always to become a motor deputy, Bianco said.

“He was naturally drawn to law enforcement and certainly embodied our motto of service above self,” Bianco said. “He was a jokester around the station and all of our deputies considered him their little brother.”

The sheriff said McKay had been convicted of a “third strike” offense last year that should have put him in state prison for 25 years to life but a San Bernardino County judge lowered his bail, allowing his release, and later released him following an arrest for failing to appear at his sentencing.

“He should have been immediately sentenced to 25 years to life,” Bianco said. “We would not be here today if the judge had done her job.” Bianco said.

Several hours after the shooting, dozens of motorcycle officers and patrol cars escorted a hearse transporting the deputy’s flag-draped casket from the hospital to the county coroner’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with head coach Nathaniel Hackett during...
Denver Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

The motorcycle deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the...
Southern California deputy shot, killed during traffic stop
The motorcycle deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the...
Suspect from deputy-involved shooting caught in chase
Four people have not been found since a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast.
4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico
Four people have not been found since a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast.
4 missing after helicopter crash in Louisiana