A snowy mess for our New Years weekend

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:

  • Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys
  • Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains
  • Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide
  • Northwest and Southwest San Juan Mountains
  • Upper Yampa River Basin
  • La Sal and Abajo Mountains
  • Elkhead and Park Mountains-Flat Tops

Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.

The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until Monday at 6 pm.

Winter Storm Warnings graphic
Winter Storm Warnings graphic(KKCO / KJCT)

The story throughout the workweek so far has been about the snow. Many locations received round after round of snowfall, and mother nature will ring in the New Year with more snowfall. Today, across the Western Slope, conditions remained dry and sat under overcast skies. However, some areas in the high country and higher elevations did experience some light snowfall this evening. As temperatures fall tonight in the 20s for most of the Western Slope, around midnight, the next round of snowfall will move into the state.

The next round of snow will impact areas in the San Juans and locations along the Continental Divide. Snowfall will continue to become scattered in these locations throughout Saturday, and the valleys will start to see the rain and snow mix. Rounds of snowfall will continue throughout Sunday leading into next Tuesday. Our valleys will begin to see this transition into snowfall as we get into Monday. As colder air settles, temperatures will fall back into the upper to lower 30s.

Saturday Futurecast
Saturday Futurecast(KKCO / KJCT)
Sunday Futurecast
Sunday Futurecast(KKCO / KJCT)

Snowfall accumulation amounts depend on the location. Some areas in the San Juans could see an additional two feet of snowfall leading into Monday, with places in the High Country having anywhere between nine to sixteen inches. For our valleys, snowfall totals can range from two to four inches.

