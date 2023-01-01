Missing man near Boulder

Jeffery Driver, 50, of Lafayette, went missing on New Year's Eve.
Jeffery Driver, 50, of Lafayette, went missing on New Year's Eve.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man in Lafayette, Colorado, who went missing yesterday.

Jeffrey Driver, 50, of Lafayette, is a disabled male with sandy hair and blue eyes. He stands 5′11″ and is approximately 198 pounds.

Driver was last seen on Dec. 31, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the area of Dillinger’s Bar and Grill, on the 1200 Block of Centaur Village in Lafayette, CO.

Driver was last seen wearing blue jeans, a John Deere camouflage hoodie and a dark baseball cap. Driver needs assistance and medication.

If Driver is seen, please call 911 or the Lafayette Police Department at 303-441-4444.

Driver is still missing as of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

