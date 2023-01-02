Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Active Alerts:

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:

Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys

Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains

Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide

Northwest and Southwest San Juan Mountains

Upper Yampa River Basin

La Sal and Abajo Mountains

Elkhead and Park Mountains-Flat Tops

Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.

The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until tomorrow at 6 pm.

Avalanche Warnings are in effect for the following:

San Juan Mountains and La Plata Mountains

Gore Range, Central Elk Mountains, and Monarch Pass

Park Range, Flat Tops, Rocky Mountain National Park, and

West Elk Mountains, including Ruby, Ragged, and Anthracite Ranges

The Avalanche Danger was raised to Level 4 on Saturday, and the warning will remain active until 5 pm Monday, January 2.

Avalanche Warnings (KKCO / KJCT)

Debrief

Get ready; the snow will continue, though a strong winter storm is likely tomorrow. Today, temperatures in our valleys have remained similar to yesterday, with many in the lower to mid-40s. It has created the event of a scattered shower compared to the snowfall our mountains and high country are receiving. Temperatures will continue to stay around the forty to upper thirty-degree range throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the twenties-degree range across the Western Slope. Cloud cover will continue to stick around with a chance of scattered showers for our valleys and snowfall for the high country and mountains.

Tomorrow, temperatures will gradually warm during the morning hours for our valleys ahead of a robust low-pressure system and cold front. Once this passes over around the afternoon hours, temperatures will start to fall throughout the day. That cold front will begin the transition of scattered showers into snowfall for our valleys. Snowfall rates will increase for our mountains and in the high country, creating low visibility over our mountains and treacherous travel conditions.

Futurecast for tomorrow (KKCO / KJCT)

By Tuesday, temperatures will stay colder, with many of our valleys in the lower thirties and areas in the San Juans sitting in the twenties. Snowfall is still likely for our mountains and the high country, but chances will remain low for our valleys. Snowfall accumulations by Tuesday can range around one to two feet in the high country. For our mountains, snowfall totals can exceed three feet. For the valleys, snowfall will stay around two to four inches. Grand Junction can have a snowfall of about one to two compared to those living up in the Redlands or Glade Park.

Snowfall totals (KKCO / KJCT)

Wednesday and Thursday will be relatively similar, with temperatures around the upper to mid-thirties. Conditions are likely to remain dry with overcast skies. Wednesday will mark the end of our eight-day snowfall trend that has been ongoing since Monday, December 26. However, Friday could bring another snowfall to the state, but this will be a quick snow system. Many areas could again see snowfall throughout the day but taper off Friday night and into the start of the weekend.

