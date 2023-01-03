Dry conditions to move in ahead of our next snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Winter Weather Advisories:

Elkhead and Park Mountains-Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains-Flat Tops

Cities Include:

Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Buford, Trappers Lake

The alert will expire at 6 am Wednesday, January 4.

Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus-Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide, Northwest San Juan Mountains-Southwest San Juan Mountains

La Sal and Abajo Mountains

Cities Include:

Rio Blanco, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Silverton, Rico, and Hesperus

The alert will expire at 6 pm Tuesday, January 3.

Grand Valley, including Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade, will expire on Tuesday, January 3.

Avalanche Warnings:

Park Range, Flat Top Mountains, Elk Mountains, Ruby Range, Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre Plateau.

These areas are on Level 4 of 5, and the warning continues until 5 pm Tuesday, January 3.

San Juan Mountains and La Plata Mountains.

These areas are at Level 5 of 5, and the warning remains effective until 11 pm Tuesday, January 3.

Debrief

More snowfall has continued to impact the state from Monday, January 2, during the nighttime hours into Tuesday morning. Many mountains passes in the San Juans received significant snowfall accumulation in under twenty-four hours. Coal Bank Pass received the most snowfall at thirteen inches. Grand Junction recorded two inches of snowfall at the airport. Snowfall amounts vary by location, and areas could have isolated higher or lower snowfall totals.

The cold front and low pressure passing through yesterday’s state have resulted in lower temperatures across the Western Slope. Today, temperatures will remain in the lower to mid-thirties for Grand Junction and Montrose. Any remaining snowfall or flurries dissipate towards the evening hours, leaving the remainder of the day under overcast skies and dry conditions.

For the next two days, Wednesday and Thursday, January 4 - 5, conditions will remain dry across the Western Slope. As a result, many locations will see some temperature fluctuations over these two days. In Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures will fall or stay in the lower 30s before rising again on Thursday. Most of the Western Slope will remain under partly cloudy skies.

By Friday, more snowfall across the state. Like the state experienced snowfall the past week, the high country and mountains will receive the most snowfall. Our valleys also have a chance of snowfall, with an accumulation of around two to four inches. The high country can see snowfall of approximately five to nine inches and up to one foot or more in the mountains. It will be a quick-moving snowmaker as most will push out of the state by the start of the weekend.

By the weekend’s start, temperatures slowly rise again as conditions stay dry and sky cover remains cloudy. Places like Grand Junction can reach the lower 40s by Monday, while Montrose, Delta, and Cortez remain in the upper thirties.

