Early morning semi accident injured at least one

A car sits wedged beneath the trailer of a semi truck on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. on...
A car sits wedged beneath the trailer of a semi truck on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2023.(David Jones)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An early Monday morning crash between a car and a semi truck mangled the car and injured at least one person on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, say police.

A car sits with the engine compartment mangled after it was hit by a semi truck just before 4...
A car sits with the engine compartment mangled after it was hit by a semi truck just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2023.(David Jones)

The Grand Junction Police Department says that a semi truck was turning eastbound onto the highway and hit a westbound car. At least one person was taken to the hospital, but there is no word from authorities on their condition.

No other information was released by authorities at the time of publication.

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

