The Grand Valley Welcomes First Babies of 2023

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Ringing in the new year season begins in a delivery room for one Grand Junction couple.

On Thursday, David and Michelle Skaff rushed to Saint Mary’s Medical Center

“We actually got admitted early, when I was only 22 weeks long, and stayed in hospital until 27 weeks, was on bedrest since then,” said the Mother. “We made it to 35 weeks. So it was huge for us to get that far, because a lot of people thought we were gonna deliver before 23 weeks.”

Part of the concern stems from a miscarriage the couple had suffered in 2021.

Doctors induced Michelle Saturday night... She’d been in labor since Thursday. Sunday morning the babies were delivered by C-section.

“They ripped the screen down from the C-section and held up Emerson. And the doctor said, Hey, everything looks great. She looks amazing. I was just like, we did it. Everything’s okay.” said the Father. “It was really cool to see that. Then a couple minutes later, they pulled up Talia and same thing and he said, hey, everything’s really good. You could hear them cry. They were breathing so we were really excited. So a lot of happy tears in the O.R.”

Emersyn arrived first at 8:18 a.m. Just over 17 inches and weighing five pounds and four ounces. Her little sister Talia, is exactly an inch shorter, weighing four pounds and 11 ounces. She was born five minutes later.

The Skaff’s agree there is no way to describe the feeling of seeing their daughters for the first time.

Michelle says it’s a feeling that most can’t describe, something you must experience to understand.

This brand-new family of four is more than happy to welcome in the new year together.

