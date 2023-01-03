Lauren Boebert votes against Kevin McCarthy in bid for speaker

Lauren Boebert.
Lauren Boebert.(House Creative Services/MGN)
By KKCO Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KKCO) - Rep. Lauren Boebert has voted against Rep. Kevin MCCarthy’s bid for speaker, highlighting the internal struggle to obtain enough votes to take the seat as Speaker of the House. McCarthy failed to get enough votes in the first round of balloting, and additional balloting is expected.

Rep. Boebert cites McCarthy’s rejection of “a deal that would unify the conference behind Kevin McCarthy” as her justification for voting against the now-former minority leader.

Instead, Boebert chose to vote for Jim Jordan, the representative for Ohio’s fourth district since 2007, citing a “compelling case” made by Jordan.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
911 dispatcher Eric Betts fields an emergency call at the Summit County 911 Center, Friday,...
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

Page 1
Exhibit C - FDA Human cell and tissue establishment registration
Page 1
Exhibit B - Donation
Page 1
Exhibit A - Letters
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field