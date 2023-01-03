School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole, police say

State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the...
State police said Walter Collie, 43, was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A school bus driver in West Virginia was arrested in connection to a crash that sent six students to the hospital in September.

According to West Virginia State Police, Walter Collie, 43, was arrested Tuesday for DUI with a minor and DUI causing injury.

State police said Collie was under the influence of drugs when he crashed the school bus into a utility pole on Sept. 12.

Officials said about 40 students were onboard at the time of the crash. Six students were injured and sent to the hospital.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
911 dispatcher Eric Betts fields an emergency call at the Summit County 911 Center, Friday,...
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
A credit freeze keeps new accounts from being opened in your name
Securing your personal information is essential to protect yourself from fraud
United States Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, says Santos should resign if he had...
Rep. Clark: George Santos should resign
Embattled Congressman-elect George Santos was seen outside of his office on Capitol Hill before...
Congressman-elect Santos seen outside office on Capitol Hill
WYW credit freeze