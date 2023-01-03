Snow falls through tonight and much of Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather this week is less active than last week, but there’s still some action to watch for the start of the week and the end of the week.

More Snow

Snow will increase across the Western Slope tonight, and it will fall through about midday Tuesday before it gradually fades. It can linger through early Wednesday morning amid the higher elevations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley from 6 PM Monday until noon Tuesday. This includes Grand Junction, Palisade, Fruita, and surrounding areas. Snow is expected to increase overnight. Accumuation of 2-4 inches is possible. Roads will be slippery and snowpacked on Tuesday morning. Travel may be difficult or even dangerous at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory replaced the Winter Storm Warning on the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Dallas Divide, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains from 6 PM Monday until 6 AM Wednesday. An additional 5-10 inches of snow is likely in these higher elevations.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with periods of snow, especially amid the higher elevations. Low temperatures by morning will be near 26 degrees around Grand Junction, 24 degrees around Montrose, 25 degrees around Delta, and 22 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with occasional snow. Again, snow will be most common over the mountains. High temperatures will be near 35 degrees around Grand Junction, 34 degrees around Montrose, 35 degrees around Delta, and 33 degrees around Cortez.

