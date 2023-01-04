Snow ends tonight, then Wednesday & Thursday offers a break

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re finally seeing a break from the rain, snow, and cloudy gloom that seems to have been locked in for the better part of the past ten days.

Snow Ends Tonight

What’s left of the snow will end in the lower valleys this evening. Patchy areas of snow will linger over the mountains from the state line all the way to the Continental Divide. Where snow falls, another 1-4 inches of accumulation is possible through Wednesday evening, but that snow will become less and less common through the day. Roads through the mountains are a mess! Many of the high mountain passes are dangerous or even impassable. That’s especially true of the high passes throughout the San Juans.

Our Next 24 Hours

Snow will end this evening in the low valleys along Highway 50. Snow can linger, however, over the higher terrain. We’ll cool from low-to-mid 30s around 6 PM to upper 20s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 20 degrees around Grand Junction, 18 degrees around Montrose, 19 degrees around Delta, and 14 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will start gray. The clouds will break up, and the sun will brighten the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 35 degrees around Grand Junction, 33 degrees around Montrose, 34 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next rain and snow maker is on track to arrive on Friday. Temperatures may be right on the borderline of being just cold enough for snow or just warm enough for rain in the valleys. A degree or two in either direction can be the different in precipitation type. Either way, this will be a fast moving storm system and accumulation of either rain or snow will be limited as a result.

