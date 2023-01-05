More snowfall arrives tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It will be a similar day for Thursday, January 5, as it was for Wednesday, January 4. Conditions are not changing as we will remain dry and sit under partly cloudy skies most of the day. However, towards the evening hours, clouds will increase, and some of our mountains and areas in the high country can get some snowfall as early as tonight, just ahead of our next snowmaker. Temperatures throughout the day will sit in the upper 30s for Grand Junction and lower 40s for Montrose.

Tomorrow is when our next snowmaker will arrive in the state. The morning commute will be messy over our mountain passes and areas in the high country. Throughout the morning into the afternoon, snowfall will become more scattered across the Western Slope and will be like this for the remainder of our Friday, January 6. Our valleys from Grand Junction to Delta have a chance of receiving some snowfall, but accumulation will stay on the shallow side. Montrose has a better chance of accumulating snowfall, and the same with the high country and our mountains.

Snowfall total accumulations will vary, and our mountains will receive the most, around seven to nine inches, the high country at five to seven, and valleys stay at one to two. There can be areas with isolated higher or lower snowfall amounts; these are just approximation snowfall totals.

Snowfall Accumulations (KKCO / KJCT)

Temperatures throughout this week will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Saturday will usher in drier air that will block snowfall from occurring, and most of our mountains will be finished with the snow this week towards the afternoon hours on Saturday. Cloud cover will hang around the Western slope for most locations on Saturday, leading to partly cloudy skies before overcast conditions return by Sunday.

