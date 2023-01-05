Survey: 3.3 million US adults displaced by natural disasters

The California coast is bracing for another round of severe weather. (CNN, KCRA, KOVR, GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - More than 1.3% of the adult population in the U.S. was displaced by natural disasters in the past year, with hurricanes responsible for more than half of the forced relocations, according to first-of-its-kind survey results from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Household Pulse Survey results said that 3.3 million U.S. adults were displaced by either hurricanes, floods, fires, tornados or other disasters. The two-year-old online survey asked for the first time about displacement from natural disasters in results released Thursday.

Some states were impacted more than others. In Florida, nearly 1 million people, or about 1 in 17 adult residents, were displaced in a state that was ravaged by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the fall. More than 409,000 people — or almost 1 in 8 residents — were displaced in Louisiana, which had a comparatively calm hurricane season in 2022 even though residents still were dealing with the devastating impacts from Hurricane Ida the previous year.

Among the states with lowest rates of the adult population being displaced by disasters were Indiana, Maine, North Dakota, Ohio and Oklahoma.

Of the 3.3 million displaced adults, more than a third were out of their homes for less than a week. About 1 in 6 residents never returned to their homes, according to the survey.

The demographic makeup of the displaced didn’t deviate much from the overall race and ethnic background of the U.S. population, but they tended to be poorer. About 22% of the displaced adults reported having a household income of less than $25,000 a year, compared to 17.4% for the overall U.S. population.

The Census Bureau sent invitations to more than 1 million households to participate in the experimental survey and collected a total of 70,685 responses in mid-December.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
911 dispatcher Eric Betts fields an emergency call at the Summit County 911 Center, Friday,...
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death

Latest News

A man in Oklahoma was arrested after officers said he impersonated a deputy and pulled over...
Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested for impersonating deputy, pulling people over
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t take part
Zuri, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf at the Kansas City Zoo on New Year’s Eve.
PHOTO: Zoo announces birth of critically endangered rhino calf
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged...
Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond
FILE - In this photo, President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing at the White House. On...
Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family