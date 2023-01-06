Man gets record 20 years in prison for teen’s fentanyl death

Fentanyl pills.
Fentanyl pills.(DEA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — A man was sentenced Thursday to a record 20 years in prison for selling fentanyl pills that killed a Colorado teenager.

Federal prosecutors say Nathaniel Corser, 23, sold two blue pills with the imprints “M” and “30″ to 19-year-old Kaeden Norlander at a park in Colorado Springs on July 4, 2021. The drugs appeared to be prescription oxycodone pills but actually contained fentanyl.

Norlander took both pills, and his aunt found him dead in his bedroom the day after the drug deal. The El Paso coroner’s office said the death was a result of fentanyl intoxication.

“Selling these drugs these days is not the same as selling drugs before. It’s like shooting a gun randomly out in public. You never know what these pills may do what it did here,” said Judge Daniel Domenico before imposing the sentence, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said the sentence is the longest to date in federal court in Colorado for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

A search of Corser’s apartment turned up morphine and fentanyl pills, as well as a loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun and an additional loaded 9mm magazine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

