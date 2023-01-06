Multiple people wounded in shooting near Florida restaurant

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in Florida, police said. (WSVN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were wounded Thursday night in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in south Florida, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire, but the Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens.

Investigators were looking into reports that a video was being shot at the restaurant, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident,” Noel-Pratt said.

Miami Gardens police spokesperson Diana Gourgue told reporters that she could not confirm reports that as many as 10 people had been wounded, saying “right now it is just multiple victims that were injured.”

She said the condition of those hurt was unknown, but there were not any fatalities.

She said a large crowd had gathered outside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Social media posts also said a music video was being filmed.

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in Florida, police said. (WSVN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
911 dispatcher Eric Betts fields an emergency call at the Summit County 911 Center, Friday,...
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death

Latest News

The estate of Brian Sicknick filed a civil lawsuit for damages of more than $10 million in...
Lawsuit accuses Trump in death of Capitol officer
The estate of Brian Sicknick filed a civil lawsuit for damages of more than $10 million in...
Lawsuit: Trump accused in Capitol officer's death
The battle for Speaker of the House dragged into a third day as the GOP remains deadlocked on...
Local reaction to House stalemate
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Witnesses describe shooting scene in Miami Gardens