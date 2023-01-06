Orchard Mesa Pool Life Expectancy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s a tale as old as time at this point but we have more information on the life of the Orchard Mesa Pool.

The Grand Junction City council was set to meet on January 4, 2023 about the Orchard Mesa Pool in a meeting before the regularly scheduled public city council meeting.

In this intimate meeting in an administrative conference room in City Hall, the tension in the room appeared palpable as the topic of the pool was brought up. Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout opened the meeting with calling for a vote to head into an executive session, shortly after a discussion on the matter took place.

Council members launched into a discussion on the transparency issue of the Orchard Mesa Pool. The discussion highlighted the importance the pool has to the public. One council member even expressed how the city council hasn’t gone about the topic of the Orchard Mesa Pool in the best way. With this about half of the city council members agreed the topic of the pool needs to be discussed more in the public eye so the community can know what exactly is going on.

The vote to head into an executive session did not pass in a four-to-one vote with Mayor Stout being the only aye.

In a public city council meeting later that night, Mayor Stout provided a statement saying the Orchard Mesa Pool will remain open until another aquatic center is made available to the community.

